Salty Dog Cruise announces 2022 dates, first wave of bands
by Festivals & Events

Flogging Molly have announced a new date and the first round of bands for their Salty Dog Cruise. The cruise will now take place March 28 - April 1, 2022 and will depart from the Port of Miami. The cruise will go to Nassau, Bahamas and Grand Bahama Island. Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes are among the bands announced. Check out the full list of bands below.

Salty Dog Cruise 2022 Lineup

Flogging Molly

Descendents

The Distillers

Frank Turner (duo)

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

Broilers

Mongol Horde

Authority Zero

Dave Hause and The Mermaid

The Cherry Coke$

Punk Rock Karaoke

Thick

Guise