Flogging Molly have announced a new date and the first round of bands for their Salty Dog Cruise. The cruise will now take place March 28 - April 1, 2022 and will depart from the Port of Miami. The cruise will go to Nassau, Bahamas and Grand Bahama Island. Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes are among the bands announced. Check out the full list of bands below.