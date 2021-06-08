Bayside announce 2021 tour dates (US)

Bayside have announced tour dates for the United States this fall. The tour is called "21 Years of Really Bad Luck". Senses Fail, The Bombpops, and Hawthorne Heights will be playing support on all dates. Bayside released Interrobang in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 28Revolution LiveFt. Lauderdale, FL
Aug 29House of BluesOrlando, FL
Aug 30Heaven at MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 01Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
Sep 02Ram's Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Sep 03Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 04Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Sep 05House of BluesBoston, MA
Sep 07Terminal 5New York, NY
Sep 08Buffalo RiverworksBuffalo, NY
Sep 10Agora TheaterCleveland, OH
Sep 11Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Sep 12Pop'sSauget, IL
Sep 14BogartsCincinnati, OH
Sep 15The Crofoot BallroomPontiac, MI
Sep 17First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Sep 18Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 21Gas Monkey Bar N' GrillDallas, TX
Sep 22Emo'sAustin, TX
Sep 24The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Sep 25Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq PromenadeLas Vegas, NV
Sep 26The WilternLos Angeles, CA
Sep 28House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Sep 29The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA
Oct 01Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Oct 02McMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Oct 04The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 05Gothic TheatreDenver, CO