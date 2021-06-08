Bayside have announced tour dates for the United States this fall. The tour is called "21 Years of Really Bad Luck". Senses Fail, The Bombpops, and Hawthorne Heights will be playing support on all dates. Bayside released Interrobang in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 28
|Revolution Live
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Aug 29
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|Aug 30
|Heaven at Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 01
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Sep 02
|Ram's Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 03
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 04
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Sep 05
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Sep 07
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Sep 08
|Buffalo Riverworks
|Buffalo, NY
|Sep 10
|Agora Theater
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 11
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 12
|Pop's
|Sauget, IL
|Sep 14
|Bogarts
|Cincinnati, OH
|Sep 15
|The Crofoot Ballroom
|Pontiac, MI
|Sep 17
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 18
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 21
|Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 22
|Emo's
|Austin, TX
|Sep 24
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sep 25
|Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sep 26
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 28
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Sep 29
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|Oct 01
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 02
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Oct 04
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 05
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO