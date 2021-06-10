The Menzingers have announced American tour dates for this fall. The band will also be opening for Rise Against on select shows in the summer. The Menzingers last released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 17
|Four Chord Music Fest
|Washington, PA
|Sep 18
|Tellus 360
|Lancaster, PA
|Sep 24
|Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 01
|South Washington Avenue
|Fort Collins, CO
|Oct 02
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 03
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Oct 08
|The Met
|Providence, RI
|Oct 09
|Philly Music Fest
|Ardmore, PA
|Oct 10
|Philly Music Fest
|Ardmore, PA
|Oct 12
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Oct 14
|Colony
|Woodstock, NY
|Oct 15
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Oct 16
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Oct 17
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT
|Oct 20
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 21
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 24
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 26
|Southgate House
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 28
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Oct 29
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Oct 30
|V Club
|Huntington, WV
|Nov 02
|89 North
|Long Island City, NY
|Nov 03
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY