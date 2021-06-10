The Menzingers announce 2021 tour dates (US)

The Menzingers
by Tours

The Menzingers have announced American tour dates for this fall. The band will also be opening for Rise Against on select shows in the summer. The Menzingers last released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 17Four Chord Music FestWashington, PA
Sep 18Tellus 360Lancaster, PA
Sep 24Punk Rock Bowling and Music FestivalLas Vegas, NV
Oct 01South Washington AvenueFort Collins, CO
Oct 02Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 03Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Oct 08The MetProvidence, RI
Oct 09Philly Music FestArdmore, PA
Oct 10Philly Music FestArdmore, PA
Oct 12Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Oct 14ColonyWoodstock, NY
Oct 15The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Oct 16PalladiumWorcester, MA
Oct 17Webster UndergroundHartford, CT
Oct 20TBATBA
Oct 21TBATBA
Oct 22TBATBA
Oct 23TBATBA
Oct 24TBATBA
Oct 26Southgate HouseCincinnati, OH
Oct 28Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Oct 29The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Oct 30V ClubHuntington, WV
Nov 0289 NorthLong Island City, NY
Nov 03Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY