The Interrupters announce live album, release video

The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a live album. The album is called Live in Tokyo! and will be out June 18 via Hellcat Records. The band have also released a live video for their song "On A Turntable". They will be touring the UK and Europe with Dropkick Murphys in 2022. The Interrupters released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Live In Tokyo! Tracklist
1. Intro / A Friend Like Me (Live)
2. By My Side (Live)
3. Take Back The Power (Live)
4. Title Holder (Live)
5. She Got Arrested (Live)
6. Bad Guy (Live)
7. Gave You Everything (Live)
8. On A Turntable (Live)
9. She’s Kerosene (Live)
10. Family (Live)