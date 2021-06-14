The Interrupters announce live album, release video

The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a live album. The album is called Live in Tokyo! and will be out June 18 via Hellcat Records. The band have also released a live video for their song "On A Turntable". They will be touring the UK and Europe with Dropkick Murphys in 2022. The Interrupters released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.