Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announce 2021 tour dates
by Tours

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced 2021 dates for their "Boston to Berkeley II" co-headlining tour. The Bronx will be joining them on the majority of dates. Tickets go on sale Friday. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the UK and Europe in 2022 and released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 10The Ledge AmphitheaterWaite Park, MN (w/The Bronx)
Aug 11GrindersKansas City, MO (w/The Bronx)
Aug 13Lincoln On The StreetsLincoln, NE (w/The Bronx)
Aug 14WaveWichita, KS (w/The Bronx)
Aug 15Pop's OutsideSauget, IL (w/The Bronx)
Aug 17Wild Thing's ParkWashington, PA (w/The Bronx)
Aug 18The ICON Festival Stage at Smale ParkCincinnati, OH (w/The Bronx)
Aug 20Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilford, NH (w/The Bronx)
Aug 21The Palladium OutdoorsWorcester, MA (w/The Bronx)
Aug 22Artpark AmphitheaterLewiston, NY (w/The Bronx)
Aug 23EXPRESS LIVE! OutdoorsColumbus, OH (w/The Bronx)
Aug 25Virginia Credit Union Live!Richmond, VA (w/The Bronx)
Aug 27Stone Pony SummerstageAsbury Park, NJ (w/The Bronx)
Aug 28Forest Hills StadiumNew York, NY (w/The Bronx)
Aug 31Skyline Stage at Mann Music CenterPhiladelphia, PA (w/The Bronx)
Sep 01Hartford Health Care AmphitheaterBridgeport, CT (w/The Bronx)
Sep 24Ascend AmphitheaterNashville, TN (without The Bronx, support TBA)
Sep 25Atlanta Civic Center OutdoorsAtlanta, GA (without The Bronx, support TBA)
Sep 27Concrete Street AmphitheatreCorpus Christi, TX (w/The Bronx)
Sep 29Texas Trust CU TheatreGrand Prairie, TX (w/The Bronx)
Sep 29The Zoo AmphitheatreOklahoma City, OK (w/The Bronx)
Oct 01Mission Ballroom OutdoorsDenver, CO (w/The Bronx)
Oct 02U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto StadiumSandy, UT (w/The Bronx)
Oct 04Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterNampa, ID (w/The Bronx)
Oct 05WAMU TheaterSeattle, WA (w/The Bronx)
Oct 07Frost AmphitheaterPalo Alto, CA (w/The Bronx)
Oct 09Observatory OC Festival GroundsSanta Ana, CA (w/The Bronx)
Oct 10Gallagher Square at Petco ParkSan Diego, CA (w/The Bronx)
Oct 12Mesa AmphitheatreMesa, AZ (w/The Bronx)
Oct 13Vina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, CA (w/The Bronx)
Oct 15Theater at Virgin HotelsLas Vegas, NV (w/The Bronx)
Oct 16Shrine LA OutdoorsLos Angeles, CA (w/The Bronx)