Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced 2021 dates for their "Boston to Berkeley II" co-headlining tour. The Bronx will be joining them on the majority of dates. Tickets go on sale Friday. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the UK and Europe in 2022 and released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the dates below.