Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced 2021 dates for their "Boston to Berkeley II" co-headlining tour. The Bronx will be joining them on the majority of dates. Tickets go on sale Friday. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the UK and Europe in 2022 and released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 10
|The Ledge Amphitheater
|Waite Park, MN (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 11
|Grinders
|Kansas City, MO (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 13
|Lincoln On The Streets
|Lincoln, NE (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 14
|Wave
|Wichita, KS (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 15
|Pop's Outside
|Sauget, IL (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 17
|Wild Thing's Park
|Washington, PA (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 18
|The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
|Cincinnati, OH (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 20
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford, NH (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 21
|The Palladium Outdoors
|Worcester, MA (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 22
|Artpark Amphitheater
|Lewiston, NY (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 23
|EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors
|Columbus, OH (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 25
|Virginia Credit Union Live!
|Richmond, VA (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 27
|Stone Pony Summerstage
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 28
|Forest Hills Stadium
|New York, NY (w/The Bronx)
|Aug 31
|Skyline Stage at Mann Music Center
|Philadelphia, PA (w/The Bronx)
|Sep 01
|Hartford Health Care Amphitheater
|Bridgeport, CT (w/The Bronx)
|Sep 24
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville, TN (without The Bronx, support TBA)
|Sep 25
|Atlanta Civic Center Outdoors
|Atlanta, GA (without The Bronx, support TBA)
|Sep 27
|Concrete Street Amphitheatre
|Corpus Christi, TX (w/The Bronx)
|Sep 29
|Texas Trust CU Theatre
|Grand Prairie, TX (w/The Bronx)
|Sep 29
|The Zoo Amphitheatre
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 01
|Mission Ballroom Outdoors
|Denver, CO (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 02
|U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
|Sandy, UT (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 04
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Nampa, ID (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 05
|WAMU Theater
|Seattle, WA (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 07
|Frost Amphitheater
|Palo Alto, CA (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 09
|Observatory OC Festival Grounds
|Santa Ana, CA (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 10
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|San Diego, CA (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 12
|Mesa Amphitheatre
|Mesa, AZ (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 13
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, CA (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 15
|Theater at Virgin Hotels
|Las Vegas, NV (w/The Bronx)
|Oct 16
|Shrine LA Outdoors
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Bronx)