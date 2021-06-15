Faith No More have announced American tour dates for this fall. Fucked Up will be joining them. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18. Faith No More will also be playing with System of A Down in October at their rescheduled Los Angeles shows. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16, 2021
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights, MO (w/Fucked Up)
|Sep 18
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 21, 2021
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Fucked Up)
|Sep 22, 2021
|Ovation
|Newport, KY (w/Fucked Up)
|Sep 25, 2021
|Knotfest Iowa
|Indianola, IA