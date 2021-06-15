Faith No More/Fucked Up (US)

Faith No More/Fucked Up (US)
by Tours

Faith No More have announced American tour dates for this fall. Fucked Up will be joining them. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18. Faith No More will also be playing with System of A Down in October at their rescheduled Los Angeles shows. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16, 2021Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights, MO (w/Fucked Up)
Sep 18Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 21, 2021Stage AEPittsburgh, PA (w/Fucked Up)
Sep 22, 2021OvationNewport, KY (w/Fucked Up)
Sep 25, 2021Knotfest IowaIndianola, IA