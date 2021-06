Tours 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced American tour dates for their co-headlining tour. War On Women will be joining them on all dates. The shows will take place this October and November and tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Alkaline Trio released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the tour dates below.