Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced American tour dates for their co-headlining tour. War On Women will be joining them on all dates. The shows will take place this October and November and tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Alkaline Trio released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 15
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium
|Riverside, CA
|Oct 16
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 17
|The Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Oct 19
|Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|Oct 20
|Gas Monkey Live!
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 22
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 23
|Jannus Live!
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Oct 24
|Hard Rock Cafe
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 26
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 27
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|Oct 29
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Oct 30
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Oct 31
|Convention Hall
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Nov 03
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 05
|Buffalo Riverworks
|Buffalo, NY
|Nov 06
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Nov 07
|The Met
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 09
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 10
|Express Live! Indoor Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 12
|The Fillmore
|Detoit, MI
|Nov 13
|Radius
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 14
|Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI
|Nov 16
|Palace Theatre
|Saint Paul, MN
|Nov 17
|The Pageant
|Saint Louis, MO
|Nov 19
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|Nov 20
|The Union
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 22
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 23
|Roseland Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Nov 24
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 26
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood, CA