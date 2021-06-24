Bad Religion/Alkaline Trio/War On Women (US)

Bad Religion
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced American tour dates for their co-headlining tour. War On Women will be joining them on all dates. The shows will take place this October and November and tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Alkaline Trio released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 15Riverside Municipal AuditoriumRiverside, CA
Oct 16Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV
Oct 17The Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Oct 19Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustin, TX
Oct 20Gas Monkey Live!Dallas, TX
Oct 22TabernacleAtlanta, GA
Oct 23Jannus Live!St. Petersburg, FL
Oct 24Hard Rock CafeOrlando, FL
Oct 26The FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Oct 27The NorvaNorfolk, VA
Oct 29Hammerstein BallroomNew York, NY
Oct 30The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Oct 31Convention HallAsbury Park, NJ
Nov 03The NationalRichmond, VA
Nov 05Buffalo RiverworksBuffalo, NY
Nov 06The PalladiumWorcester, MA
Nov 07The MetPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 09Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Nov 10Express Live! Indoor Music HallColumbus, OH
Nov 12The FillmoreDetoit, MI
Nov 13RadiusChicago, IL
Nov 14Eagles BallroomMilwaukee, WI
Nov 16Palace TheatreSaint Paul, MN
Nov 17The PageantSaint Louis, MO
Nov 19Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO
Nov 20The UnionSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 22Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Nov 23Roseland TheatrePortland, OR
Nov 24The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
Nov 26Hollywood PalladiumHollywood, CA