Descendents release “Like The Way I Know”

Descendents have released a new song called "Like The Way I Know". The song was written by David Nolte and is off their upcoming album 9th & Walnut due out July 23 via Epitaph Records. The art was done by Chris Shary. Descendents have also announced a handful of tour dates for this summer. They will be touring with Rise Against this July and August. Descendents released Hypercaffium Spazzinate in 2016. Check out the song and additional tour dates below.