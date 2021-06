, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Bronx have released a music video for their song "Curb Feelers". The video was directed by Estevan Oriol. The song is off their upcoming album Bronx VI due out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The band will be touring the US with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid this summer and the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the video below.