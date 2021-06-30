One Step Closer announce album, release video

One Step Closer announce album, release video
by

Wilkes-Barre based One Step Closer have announced that they will be releasing an album. The LP is called This Place You Know and will be out September 24 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a music video by Adam Chase for their new song "Pringle Street". The band will be touring the US with Terror, Drain, and DARE in September and will be playing a show with With Honor in October. One Step Closer released From Me to You in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

This Place You Know Tracklist

1. I Feel So

2. Lead To Gray

3. Leave Me Behind

4. Home For The Night

5. Pringle Street

6. Hereafter

7. Time Spent, Too Long

8. Autumn

9. Chrysanthemum

10. As The City Sleeps

DateVenueCity
Sep 06The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Sep 07Eagle Aerie HallHenderson, NV
Sep 08Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Sep 09Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Sep 10Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Sep 11Santa Cruz Vets HallSanta Cruz, CA
Sep 12Holy DiverSacramento, CA
Sep 14Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 15Globe HallDenver, CO
Sep 17Three LinksDallas, TX
Sep 18Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX
Sep 19The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Sep 20Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Sep 2189th StreetOklahoma City, OK
Sep 22GrowlersMemphis, TN
Sep 23Studio 615Nashville, TN