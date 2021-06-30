One Step Closer announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Wilkes-Barre based One Step Closer have announced that they will be releasing an album. The LP is called This Place You Know and will be out September 24 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a music video by Adam Chase for their new song "Pringle Street". The band will be touring the US with Terror, Drain, and DARE in September and will be playing a show with With Honor in October. One Step Closer released From Me to You in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
This Place You Know Tracklist
1. I Feel So
2. Lead To Gray
3. Leave Me Behind
4. Home For The Night
5. Pringle Street
6. Hereafter
7. Time Spent, Too Long
8. Autumn
9. Chrysanthemum
10. As The City Sleeps
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 06
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sep 07
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Henderson, NV
|Sep 08
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 09
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Sep 10
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 11
|Santa Cruz Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Sep 12
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA
|Sep 14
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 15
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Sep 17
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 18
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 19
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Sep 20
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Sep 21
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Sep 22
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN
|Sep 23
|Studio 615
|Nashville, TN