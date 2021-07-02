Bryan St. Pere, drummer of Hum, has passed away. He was 52 and no cause of death has been released. His bandmates shared a statement on the band's social media platforms that reads,

"It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. -Jeff, Matt, and Tim"

Bryan St. Pere joined Hum in 1990 and played on all of the band's five albums. Hum surprise released their first album in 22 years, Inlet in 2020. We send our condolences to Bryan St. Pere's family, friends, and fans.