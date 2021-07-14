Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Strike Anywhere and Comeback Kid have announced co-headlining American tour dates for this November. One Step Closer and Be Well will be playing support on all dates. Strike Anywhere released Nightmares of the West in 2020. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 01, 2021
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 02, 2021
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 03, 2021
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 04, 2021
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 05, 2021
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Nov 06, 2021
|The Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nov 07, 2021
|Middle East Basement
|Boston, MA