Strike Anywhere and Comeback Kid announce co-headlining tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Strike Anywhere and Comeback Kid have announced co-headlining American tour dates for this November. One Step Closer and Be Well will be playing support on all dates. Strike Anywhere released Nightmares of the West in 2020. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 01, 2021The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Nov 02, 2021The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Nov 03, 2021SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Nov 04, 2021First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 05, 2021House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Nov 06, 2021The MonarchBrooklyn, NY
Nov 07, 2021Middle East BasementBoston, MA