Less Than Jake have announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. They will be joined by The Suicide Machines, Wonk Unit, Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Elvis Jackson, and Bad Cop / Bad Cop on select dates. Less Than Jake released Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 12, 2022
|Gibus
|Paris, FR (w/The Suicide Machines)
|Oct 13, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL (w/The Suicide Machines)
|Oct 14, 2022
|De Loods
|Mechelen, BE (w/The Suicide Machines, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 15, 2022
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 16, 2022
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 18, 2022
|Z-Bau
|Nuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 19, 2022
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 20, 2022
|Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 21, 2022
|S036
|Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 22, 2022
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 23, 2022
|Stary Klasztor
|Wroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 25, 2022
|Futurum
|Prague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 26, 2022
|A38
|Budapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 27, 2022
|Backstage
|Munich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
|Oct 28, 2022
|Kino Siska
|Ljubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 29, 2022
|Sbamoween
|Linz, AT (w/Elvis Jackson, Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
|Oct 30, 2022
|Bloom
|Mezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 31, 2022
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
|Nov 02, 2022
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 03, 2022
|Connexion
|Toulouse, FR (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
|Nov 04, 2022
|Stage Live
|Bilbao, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
|Nov 05, 2022
|Sala Nazca
|Madrid, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
|Nov 06, 2022
|Estraperlo
|Badalona, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)