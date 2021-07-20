Less Than Jake announce rescheduled European tour dates

Less Than Jake
by Tours

Less Than Jake have announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. They will be joined by The Suicide Machines, Wonk Unit, Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Elvis Jackson, and Bad Cop / Bad Cop on select dates. Less Than Jake released Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 12, 2022GibusParis, FR (w/The Suicide Machines)
Oct 13, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL (w/The Suicide Machines)
Oct 14, 2022De LoodsMechelen, BE (w/The Suicide Machines, Wonk Unit)
Oct 15, 2022Live Music HallCologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 16, 2022SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 18, 2022Z-BauNuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 19, 2022FelsenkellerLeipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 20, 2022FaustHanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 21, 2022S036Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 22, 2022GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 23, 2022Stary KlasztorWroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 25, 2022FuturumPrague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 26, 2022A38Budapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 27, 2022BackstageMunich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, Wonk Unit)
Oct 28, 2022Kino SiskaLjubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 29, 2022SbamoweenLinz, AT (w/Elvis Jackson, Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
Oct 30, 2022BloomMezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 31, 2022Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
Nov 02, 2022DynamoZurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 03, 2022ConnexionToulouse, FR (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
Nov 04, 2022Stage LiveBilbao, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
Nov 05, 2022Sala NazcaMadrid, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)
Nov 06, 2022EstraperloBadalona, ES (w/Bad Cop / Bad Cop)