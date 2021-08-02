Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce rescheduled European tour dates

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. March and Wonk Unit will be joining them on select dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will also be playing a handful of shows in the US in August and will be opening for Anti-Flag this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released The Ride in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 18SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE (w/March)
Oct 19GibusParis, FR (w/March)
Oct 20KavkaAntwerp, BE (w/March)
Oct 21DBSUtrecht, NL (w/March)
Oct 22Helios37Colonge, DE (w/March)
Oct 23FaustHanover, DE (w/March)
Oct 25HafenklangHamburg, DE (w/March)
Oct 26CassiopeiaBerlin, DE (w/March)
Oct 27GeneratorZlotow, PL
Oct 28007Prague, CZ
Oct 29SbamoweenLinz, AT (w/Less Than Jake)
Oct 31Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (w/Less Than Jake)
Nov 01DynamoZurich, CH (w/March)
Nov 02Rock N' EatLyon, FR
Nov 03ConnexionToulouse, FR (w/Less Than Jake)
Nov 04Stage LiveBilbao, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
Nov 05Sala NazcaMadrid, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
Nov 06Estraperlo ClubBadalona, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
Nov 09The Grand SocialDublin, IE
Nov 10VoodooBelfast, UK
Nov 11The Bred ShedManchester, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 12RedrumStafford, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 13The Hairy DogDerby, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 15The ParishHuddersfield, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 16Voodoo LoungeStamford, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 17The JoinersSouthampton, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 18ExchangeBristol, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 19UnderworldLondon, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
Nov 20UnderwoldLondon, UK (w/Wonk Unit)