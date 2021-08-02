Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. March and Wonk Unit will be joining them on select dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will also be playing a handful of shows in the US in August and will be opening for Anti-Flag this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released The Ride in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 18
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE (w/March)
|Oct 19
|Gibus
|Paris, FR (w/March)
|Oct 20
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE (w/March)
|Oct 21
|DBS
|Utrecht, NL (w/March)
|Oct 22
|Helios37
|Colonge, DE (w/March)
|Oct 23
|Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/March)
|Oct 25
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE (w/March)
|Oct 26
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE (w/March)
|Oct 27
|Generator
|Zlotow, PL
|Oct 28
|007
|Prague, CZ
|Oct 29
|Sbamoween
|Linz, AT (w/Less Than Jake)
|Oct 31
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (w/Less Than Jake)
|Nov 01
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH (w/March)
|Nov 02
|Rock N' Eat
|Lyon, FR
|Nov 03
|Connexion
|Toulouse, FR (w/Less Than Jake)
|Nov 04
|Stage Live
|Bilbao, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
|Nov 05
|Sala Nazca
|Madrid, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
|Nov 06
|Estraperlo Club
|Badalona, ES (w/Less Than Jake)
|Nov 09
|The Grand Social
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 10
|Voodoo
|Belfast, UK
|Nov 11
|The Bred Shed
|Manchester, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 12
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 13
|The Hairy Dog
|Derby, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 15
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 16
|Voodoo Lounge
|Stamford, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 17
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 18
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 19
|Underworld
|London, UK (w/Wonk Unit)
|Nov 20
|Underwold
|London, UK (w/Wonk Unit)