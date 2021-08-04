Cancer Bats/Comeback Kid/A Wilhelm Scream (ON)

Cancer Bats/Comeback Kid/A Wilhelm Scream (ON)
by Tours

Cancer Bats, Comeback Kid, and A Wilhelm Scream have announced an Ontario tour for March 2022. Tickets go on sale August 6. Cancer Bats released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017 and will be touring with Strike Anywhere this November. A Wilhelm Scream released Partycrasher in 2013 and will be touring with Hot Water Music and MakeWar in November. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCIty
Mar 17, 2022Rum RunnersLondon, ON
Mar 18, 2022Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON
Mar 19, 2022Brass MonkeyOttawa, ON
Mar 20, 2022The MansionKingston, ON