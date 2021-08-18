Bridge City Sinners release “Unholy Hymns” video

The Bridge City Sinners
by

Bridge City Sinners have released a video for their song "Unholy Hymns". The video was filmed, edited, and directed by Bryon Jeremy. The song is off their album Unholy Hymns out August 20 via Flail Records. The band is on tour now and will continue touring into the fall with Days N Daze. Bridge City Sinners released Here’s to the Devil in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 18Virginia Street BrewhouseReno, NV
Aug 20Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2021Las Vegas, NV
Aug 22The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Aug 23Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Aug 241867 BarLincoln, NE
Aug 26High Noon SaloonMadison, WI (w/Bongzilla)
Aug 27Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/Bongzilla)
Aug 28Club GaribaldiMilwaukee, WI (w/Bongzilla)
Aug 297th St EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/Bongzilla)
Aug 31NightshopBloomington, IL (w/Bongzilla)
Sep 01The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Bongzilla)
Sep 02Black Circle Brewing CoIndianapolis, IN (w/Bongzilla, Tusk, Acrem)
Sep 03Muddy Roots 2021Cookeville, TN (w/Bongzilla, Holy Locust, The Goddamn Gallows, Pat Reedy & the Longtime Goners, Joe Buck Yourself!)
Sep 24Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2021Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27Nile TheaterMesa, AZ (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Sep 28Wowies Event CenterGallup, NM (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze, Lo Cash Ninjas)
Sep 29LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 01NIGHT ONE in Denver!Denver, CO (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 02NIGHT TWO in Denver!Denver, CO (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 06Waiting Room LoungeOmaha, NE (w/Days N Daze)
Oct 07High Noon SaloonMadison, WI (w/Days N Daze, Holy Locust, Doom Scroll)
Oct 08Turf ClubSt Paul, MN
Oct 09MoonRunners Music Festival 9Chicago, IL
Oct 12Official MoonRunners Music Festival 9 After PartyChicago, IL (w/Days N Daze, Holy Locust, Apes of the State)
Oct 13Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 15The SanctuaryHamtramck, MI(w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 16Now That's ClassCleveland, OH (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze, Andrew Paley)
Oct 17Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA(w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 18Photo City Music HallRochester, NY (w/Apes of the State, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 21The Middle East Restaurant and NightclubCambridge, MA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 22Market HotelBrooklyn, NY (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 23House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ (w/Public Serpents, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 24Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Cop Out, Apes of the State, Days N Daze)
Oct 25OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 26The CamelRichmond, VA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 28The EarlAtlanta, GA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Oct 29The Fest 19 2021Gainesville, FL
Nov 01ArchetypeJacksonville, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Nov 02GrampsMiami, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Nov 03Will's PubOrlando, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
Nov 04The OrpheumTampa, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)