Bridge City Sinners release “Unholy Hymns” video

Bridge City Sinners have released a video for their song "Unholy Hymns". The video was filmed, edited, and directed by Bryon Jeremy. The song is off their album Unholy Hymns out August 20 via Flail Records. The band is on tour now and will continue touring into the fall with Days N Daze. Bridge City Sinners released Here’s to the Devil in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.