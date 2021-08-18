Bridge City Sinners release “Unholy Hymns” video

by Em Moore
Bridge City Sinners have released a video for their song "Unholy Hymns". The video was filmed, edited, and directed by Bryon Jeremy. The song is off their album Unholy Hymns out August 20 via Flail Records. The band is on tour now and will continue touring into the fall with Days N Daze. Bridge City Sinners released Here’s to the Devil in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 18
|Virginia Street Brewhouse
|Reno, NV
|Aug 20
|Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2021
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aug 22
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aug 23
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Aug 24
|1867 Bar
|Lincoln, NE
|Aug 26
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, WI (w/Bongzilla)
|Aug 27
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/Bongzilla)
|Aug 28
|Club Garibaldi
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Bongzilla)
|Aug 29
|7th St Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Bongzilla)
|Aug 31
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL (w/Bongzilla)
|Sep 01
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/Bongzilla)
|Sep 02
|Black Circle Brewing Co
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Bongzilla, Tusk, Acrem)
|Sep 03
|Muddy Roots 2021
|Cookeville, TN (w/Bongzilla, Holy Locust, The Goddamn Gallows, Pat Reedy & the Longtime Goners, Joe Buck Yourself!)
|Sep 24
|Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2021
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sep 27
|Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Sep 28
|Wowies Event Center
|Gallup, NM (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze, Lo Cash Ninjas)
|Sep 29
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 01
|NIGHT ONE in Denver!
|Denver, CO (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 02
|NIGHT TWO in Denver!
|Denver, CO (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 06
|Waiting Room Lounge
|Omaha, NE (w/Days N Daze)
|Oct 07
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, WI (w/Days N Daze, Holy Locust, Doom Scroll)
|Oct 08
|Turf Club
|St Paul, MN
|Oct 09
|MoonRunners Music Festival 9
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 12
|Official MoonRunners Music Festival 9 After Party
|Chicago, IL (w/Days N Daze, Holy Locust, Apes of the State)
|Oct 13
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 15
|The Sanctuary
|Hamtramck, MI(w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 16
|Now That's Class
|Cleveland, OH (w/Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze, Andrew Paley)
|Oct 17
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA(w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 18
|Photo City Music Hall
|Rochester, NY (w/Apes of the State, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 21
|The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
|Cambridge, MA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 22
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 23
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Public Serpents, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 24
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Cop Out, Apes of the State, Days N Daze)
|Oct 25
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 26
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 28
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Oct 29
|The Fest 19 2021
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 01
|Archetype
|Jacksonville, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Nov 02
|Gramps
|Miami, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Nov 03
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)
|Nov 04
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL (w/Cop Out, Crazy and the Brains, Days N Daze)