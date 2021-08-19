Frank Turner has announced American tour dates for this fall. All shows are duo shows with Matt Nasir. Austin Meade and Laura Jane Grace will be joining on select dates. Frank Turner will be releasing FTHC on February 10, 2022 and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Austin Meade)
|Sep 24
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 08
|Fete Music Hall Ballroom
|Providence, RI (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 09
|XL Live
|Harrisburg, PA (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 10
|Hampton Beach Casino
|Hampton Beach, NH (w/Laura Jane Grace, Austin Meade)
|Oct 12
|Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 13
|The Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 14
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 15
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 16
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN
|Oct 17
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 19
|Castle Theatre
|Bloomington, IL (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 20
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 22
|Chapel at the Masonic Temple
|Detroit, MI (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 23
|The Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 24
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 26
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 27
|The Georgia Theatre
|Athens, GA (w/Austin Meade)
|Oct 28
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL (w/Austin Meade)