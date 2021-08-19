Frank Turner announces 2021 tour dates (US)

by Tours

Frank Turner has announced American tour dates for this fall. All shows are duo shows with Matt Nasir. Austin Meade and Laura Jane Grace will be joining on select dates. Frank Turner will be releasing FTHC on February 10, 2022 and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23The EchoLos Angeles, CA (w/Austin Meade)
Sep 24Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
Oct 08Fete Music Hall BallroomProvidence, RI (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 09XL LiveHarrisburg, PA (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 10Hampton Beach CasinoHampton Beach, NH (w/Laura Jane Grace, Austin Meade)
Oct 12Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 13The Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 14Mr. Smalls TheatrePittsburgh, PA (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 15Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 16GrowlersMemphis, TN
Oct 17Delmar HallSt. Louis, MO (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 19Castle TheatreBloomington, IL (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 20Majestic TheatreMadison, WI (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 22Chapel at the Masonic TempleDetroit, MI (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 23The Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 24The BasementColumbus, OH (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 26The Grey EagleAsheville, NC (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 27The Georgia TheatreAthens, GA (w/Austin Meade)
Oct 28Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FL (w/Austin Meade)