Upstate NY rockers Nightmares for a Week are back with a new jam. The track is called "Main Street Market" and it will be out as a four way split picture disc release with American Thrills, Tired Radio and Neckscars. The release is available now for pre-order on unique variants through Wiretap Records, Sell the Heart Records, Engineer Records and Rat Terror Records, click here to pre-order a copy.