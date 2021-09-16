Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
FTHC Tracklist
1. Non Serviam
2. The Gathering
3. Haven't Been Doing So Well
4. Untainted Love
5. Fatherless
6. My Bad
7. Miranda
8. A Wave Across A Bay
9. The Resurrectionists
10. Punches
11. Perfect Score
12. The Work
13, Little Life
14. Farewell To My City
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 18, 2022
|Corn Exchange
|Ipswich, UK
|Jan 19, 2022
|UEA
|Norwich, UK
|Jan 21, 2022
|Junction
|Cambridge, UK
|Jan 22, 2022
|Gliderdrome
|Boston, UK
|Jan 23, 2022
|City Hall
|Hull, UK
|Jan 25, 2022
|City Hall
|Newcastle, UK
|Jan 26, 2022
|The Liquid Room
|Edinburgh, UK
|Jan 28, 2022
|Lemon Tree
|Aberdeen, UK
|Jan 30, 2022
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 01, 2022
|University Refectory
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 02, 2022
|The Tivoli
|Buckley, UK
|Feb 04, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Liverpool, UK
|Feb 05, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Sheffield, UK
|Feb 06, 2022
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 08, 2022
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Feb 09, 2022
|HMV Empire
|Coventry, UK
|Feb 11, 2022
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 12, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Leicester, UK
|Feb 13, 2022
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 14, 2022
|Sin City
|Swansea, UK
|Feb 16, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 18, 2022
|The Forum
|Bath, UK
|Feb 19, 2022
|O2 Guildhall
|Southampton, UK
|Feb 20, 2022
|Dome
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 22, 2022
|University
|Exeter, UK
|Feb 23, 2022
|The Hexagon
|Reading, UK
|Feb 25, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|Feb 26, 2022
|Leas Cliffs Hall
|Folkestone, UK
|Feb 27, 2022
|O2 Brixton Academy
|London, UK