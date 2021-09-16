Frank Turner announces album details, releases song and tour dates

Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.

FTHC Tracklist

1. Non Serviam

2. The Gathering

3. Haven't Been Doing So Well

4. Untainted Love

5. Fatherless

6. My Bad

7. Miranda

8. A Wave Across A Bay

9. The Resurrectionists

10. Punches

11. Perfect Score

12. The Work

13, Little Life

14. Farewell To My City

DateVenueCity
Jan 18, 2022Corn ExchangeIpswich, UK
Jan 19, 2022UEANorwich, UK
Jan 21, 2022JunctionCambridge, UK
Jan 22, 2022GliderdromeBoston, UK
Jan 23, 2022City HallHull, UK
Jan 25, 2022City HallNewcastle, UK
Jan 26, 2022The Liquid RoomEdinburgh, UK
Jan 28, 2022Lemon TreeAberdeen, UK
Jan 30, 2022SWG3Glasgow, UK
Feb 01, 2022University RefectoryLeeds, UK
Feb 02, 2022The TivoliBuckley, UK
Feb 04, 2022O2 AcademyLiverpool, UK
Feb 05, 2022O2 AcademySheffield, UK
Feb 06, 2022AcademyManchester, UK
Feb 08, 2022TramshedCardiff, UK
Feb 09, 2022HMV EmpireCoventry, UK
Feb 11, 2022Rock CityNottingham, UK
Feb 12, 2022O2 AcademyLeicester, UK
Feb 13, 2022O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Feb 14, 2022Sin CitySwansea, UK
Feb 16, 2022O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Feb 18, 2022The ForumBath, UK
Feb 19, 2022O2 GuildhallSouthampton, UK
Feb 20, 2022DomeBrighton, UK
Feb 22, 2022UniversityExeter, UK
Feb 23, 2022The HexagonReading, UK
Feb 25, 2022O2 AcademyOxford, UK
Feb 26, 2022Leas Cliffs HallFolkestone, UK
Feb 27, 2022O2 Brixton AcademyLondon, UK