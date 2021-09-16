Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.