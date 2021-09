Italian emo punks I Like Allie just released a new single through Punkrock Theory. "Your Superpowers Are Stupid" is the third single off of the band's new full length album, Rare Instances of Independent Thinking. The album will be out on October 8th through Paper and Plastick (U.S.), Engineer Records (U.K.), No Reason Records (Europe) and General Soreness Records (Europe). See below to check out the third single.