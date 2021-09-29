Neckscars: “The Condor Swoop”

by Videos

New York based punks Neckscars released a new song and video for "The Condor Swoop". The track will be out as a four way split with American Thrills, Nightmares For A Week and Tired Radio. The release is out on October 22nd through Sell The Heart Records, Wiretap Records, Engineer Records, and Rat Terror Records. See below to check out the video.