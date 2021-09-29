New York based punks Neckscars released a new song and video for "The Condor Swoop". The track will be out as a four way split with American Thrills, Nightmares For A Week and Tired Radio. The release is out on October 22nd through Sell The Heart Records, Wiretap Records, Engineer Records, and Rat Terror Records. See below to check out the video.
Previous StoryAngel Du$t release "Truck Songs"
Next StoryChain Fest adds The Summer Set to the 2021 event
Neckscars: "The Condor Swoop"
Nightmares For A Week: :"Main Street Market"
Nightmares For A Week: "Staff of RA"
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Hemlock"
Nightmares For A Week: 'Celebrations'
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Arrows"
Pouzza Fest 8 mini interviews (part 2)
Nightmares For A Week posts teaser video