Circle Jerks have announced North American tour dates for 2022. 7Seconds and Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8. Circle Jerks will be playing Halloween shows this October and will be touring the US later this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 17, 2022
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 19, 2022
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Mar 21, 2022
|Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Mar 22, 2022
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 24, 2022
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 25, 2022
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 26, 2022
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 28, 2022
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Mar 29, 2022
|Mr Small's Theatre
|Millvale, PA
|Mar 30, 2022
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 01, 2022
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (no Negative Approach)
|Apr 02, 2022
|Corona Theatre
|Montréal, QC (no Negative Approach)
|Apr 03, 2022
|Impérial Bell
|Quebec City, QC (no Negative Approach)
|Apr 05, 2022
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT
|Apr 07, 2022
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Apr 08, 2022
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Apr 09, 2022
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 14, 2022
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Apr 16, 2022
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Apr 19, 2022
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Apr 21, 2022
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 22, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 23, 2022
|Tipitina's Uptown
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 26, 2022
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX
|Apr 29, 2022
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Apr 30, 2022
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|May 01, 2022
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX
|May 13, 2022
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Bouncing Souls)