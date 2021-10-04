Circle Jerks/7Seconds/Negative Approach (North America)

Circle Jerks/7Seconds/Negative Approach (North America)
by Tours

Circle Jerks have announced North American tour dates for 2022. 7Seconds and Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8. Circle Jerks will be playing Halloween shows this October and will be touring the US later this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 17, 2022The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 19, 2022Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Mar 21, 2022BottleneckLawrence, KS
Mar 22, 2022Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Mar 24, 2022First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Mar 25, 2022The Vic TheatreChicago, IL
Mar 26, 2022Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI
Mar 28, 2022Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Mar 29, 2022Mr Small's TheatreMillvale, PA
Mar 30, 2022House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH
Apr 01, 2022The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (no Negative Approach)
Apr 02, 2022Corona TheatreMontréal, QC (no Negative Approach)
Apr 03, 2022Impérial BellQuebec City, QC (no Negative Approach)
Apr 05, 2022Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT
Apr 07, 2022Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Apr 08, 2022Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ
Apr 09, 2022Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 14, 2022Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Apr 16, 2022Black CatWashington, DC
Apr 19, 2022The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Apr 21, 2022Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TN
Apr 22, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Apr 23, 2022Tipitina's UptownNew Orleans, LA
Apr 26, 2022Mohawk AustinAustin, TX
Apr 29, 2022Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Apr 30, 2022White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
May 01, 2022Granada TheaterDallas, TX
May 13, 2022Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA (w/The Bouncing Souls)