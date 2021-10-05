After The Fall have announced shows for this fall and February 2022. Down Not Out will be joining them on all February dates. The band will also be playing shows with Good Riddance this fall. After The Fall will be releasing their new album Isolation along with physical copies of their 2020 album Resignation on January 7, 2022 via Say10 Records and SBAM. They released Resignation in 2020. Check out the dates below.