After The Fall announce tour dates

After The Fall announce tour dates
by Tours

After The Fall have announced shows for this fall and February 2022. Down Not Out will be joining them on all February dates. The band will also be playing shows with Good Riddance this fall. After The Fall will be releasing their new album Isolation along with physical copies of their 2020 album Resignation on January 7, 2022 via Say10 Records and SBAM. They released Resignation in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 18Da'sSaratoga, NY
Oct 23KingslandBrooklyn, NY
Oct 27Will's PubOrlando, FL
Oct 28HighdiveGainesville, FL
Oct 31FEST 19Gainesville, FL
Nov 11HangarTroy, NY (w/Field Day)
Feb 16, 2022TBATBA (w/Down Not Out)
Feb 17, 2022Killers TacosDenton, TX (w/Down Not Out)
Feb 18, 2022TBADallas, TX (w/Down Not Out)
Feb 19, 2022The MixSan Antonio, TX (w/Down Not Out)
Feb 20, 2022ParlorAustin, TX (w/Down Not Out)