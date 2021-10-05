After The Fall have announced shows for this fall and February 2022. Down Not Out will be joining them on all February dates. The band will also be playing shows with Good Riddance this fall. After The Fall will be releasing their new album Isolation along with physical copies of their 2020 album Resignation on January 7, 2022 via Say10 Records and SBAM. They released Resignation in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 18
|Da's
|Saratoga, NY
|Oct 23
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 27
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 28
|Highdive
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 31
|FEST 19
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 11
|Hangar
|Troy, NY (w/Field Day)
|Feb 16, 2022
|TBA
|TBA (w/Down Not Out)
|Feb 17, 2022
|Killers Tacos
|Denton, TX (w/Down Not Out)
|Feb 18, 2022
|TBA
|Dallas, TX (w/Down Not Out)
|Feb 19, 2022
|The Mix
|San Antonio, TX (w/Down Not Out)
|Feb 20, 2022
|Parlor
|Austin, TX (w/Down Not Out)