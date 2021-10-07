We are so excited to bring to you an exclusive first premiere for Italian melodic punkers I Like Allie. The band have teamed up with Paper and Plastick (US), Engineer Records (UK), No Reason Records (Europe), and General Soreness Records (Italy) to release their first full length album, Rare Instances of Independent Thinking tomorrow. Today, we have the full release a day early for your listening pleasure, see below.
The album will be out tomorrow digitally and on limited run of white marble vinyl. You can click here for more info on the release.
"This record was hard to make. It was born in the late hours of our Tuesday night practice. The vocals ended up taking forever because of the pandemic hitting right in the middle of their recording. But in the end, we got what we wanted even if it took us longer than expected. We're very proud of how it turned out and thankful to all the friends that helped us make this record. We are super excited that you all finally get to hear Rare Instances of Independent Thinking the way we imagined it: front to back in track order. When writing the record we paid attention to where each song was going to go. The main themes of each song are better appreciated listening to the record as a whole. For this reason, we spent a lot of time listening to the masters wanting to get every transition between songs just right. We hope you enjoy it." - Renato (Singer/guitarist)