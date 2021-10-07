We are so excited to bring to you an exclusive first premiere for Italian melodic punkers I Like Allie. The band have teamed up with Paper and Plastick (US), Engineer Records (UK), No Reason Records (Europe), and General Soreness Records (Italy) to release their first full length album, Rare Instances of Independent Thinking tomorrow. Today, we have the full release a day early for your listening pleasure, see below.

The album will be out tomorrow digitally and on limited run of white marble vinyl. You can click here for more info on the release.