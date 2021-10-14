Comeback Kid/No Warning/Zulu/Scowl (US)

by Tours

Comeback Kid and No Warning have announced American tour dates for this December. Zulu and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale October 15. Comeback Kid touring the US with Strike Anywhere this November, will be touring Ontario with Cancer Bats and A Wilhelm Scream in 2022 and will be touring Europe and the UK with Be Well, Devil in Me, and Scowl in 2022 and last released Outsider in 2017. No Warning released Torture Culture in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 06American Legion Post 8Las Vegas, NV
Dec 07Valley BarPhoenix, AX
Dec 08Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Dec 11For The Children FestLos Angeles, CA
Dec 12For The Children FestLos Angeles, CA
Dec 13The Vets HallSanta Cruz, CA
Dec 15Dante'sPortland, OR (without No Warning)
Dec 16Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (without No Warning)