Comeback Kid and No Warning have announced American tour dates for this December. Zulu and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale October 15. Comeback Kid touring the US with Strike Anywhere this November, will be touring Ontario with Cancer Bats and A Wilhelm Scream in 2022 and will be touring Europe and the UK with Be Well, Devil in Me, and Scowl in 2022 and last released Outsider in 2017. No Warning released Torture Culture in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 06
|American Legion Post 8
|Las Vegas, NV
|Dec 07
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AX
|Dec 08
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 11
|For The Children Fest
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 12
|For The Children Fest
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 13
|The Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Dec 15
|Dante's
|Portland, OR (without No Warning)
|Dec 16
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (without No Warning)