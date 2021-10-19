Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order has announced that his band Peter Hook and The Light will be touring North America in 2022. The tour is called "Joy Division: A Celebration" and the band will be performing Joy Division songs including playing their albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full. The band will also be playing an opening set of New Order songs. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 11, 2022
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 12, 2022
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 13, 2022
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC
|Aug 15, 2022
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Aug 16, 2022
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 18, 2022
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Aug 19, 2022
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 20, 2022
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 22, 2022
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee, WI
|Aug 23, 2022
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Aug 25, 2022
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD
|Aug 26, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 27, 2022
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Aug 29, 2022
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Aug 30, 2022
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Aug 31, 2022
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Sep 02, 2022
|House Of Blues Houston
|Houston, TX
|Sep 03, 2022
|House Of Blues Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 05, 2022
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Sep 06, 2022
|Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 08, 2022
|The Theatre At Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 09, 2022
|The Theatre At Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 10, 2022
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 12, 2022
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 13, 2022
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Sep14, 2022
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC