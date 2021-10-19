Peter Hook and The Light announce 2022 tour dates

Peter Hook and The Light announce 2022 tour dates
by Tours

Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order has announced that his band Peter Hook and The Light will be touring North America in 2022. The tour is called "Joy Division: A Celebration" and the band will be performing Joy Division songs including playing their albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full. The band will also be playing an opening set of New Order songs. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 11, 2022The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Aug 12, 2022The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Aug 13, 2022Club SodaMontreal, QC
Aug 15, 2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Aug 16, 2022The EasternAtlanta, GA
Aug 18, 2022First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Aug 19, 2022MetroChicago, IL
Aug 20, 2022MetroChicago, IL
Aug 22, 2022The Pabst TheatreMilwaukee, WI
Aug 23, 2022Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Aug 25, 2022The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD
Aug 26, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 27, 2022Terminal 5New York, NY
Aug 29, 2022The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Aug 30, 2022MohawkAustin, TX
Aug 31, 2022MohawkAustin, TX
Sep 02, 2022House Of Blues HoustonHouston, TX
Sep 03, 2022House Of Blues DallasDallas, TX
Sep 05, 2022Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Sep 06, 2022Humphreys Concerts by the BaySan Diego, CA
Sep 08, 2022The Theatre At Ace HotelLos Angeles, CA
Sep 09, 2022The Theatre At Ace HotelLos Angeles, CA
Sep 10, 2022The WarfieldSan Francisco, CA
Sep 12, 2022Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 13, 2022The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Sep14, 2022Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC