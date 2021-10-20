American Thrills: “Blue Collar”

by Videos

Connecticut based rockers American Thrills released their single, "Blue Collar" off of their contribution from their 4 way split with Nightmares for a Week , Tired Radio and Neckscars. The release is set to be released on October 22nd through Wiretap Records, Sell the Heart Records, Engineer Records and Rat Terror Records. See below to check out the video.