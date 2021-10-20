Connecticut based rockers American Thrills released their single, "Blue Collar" off of their contribution from their 4 way split with Nightmares for a Week , Tired Radio and Neckscars. The release is set to be released on October 22nd through Wiretap Records, Sell the Heart Records, Engineer Records and Rat Terror Records. See below to check out the video.
Previous StoryTours: The Wonder Years announce Holiday shows
Next StoryTours: The Damned working on new album
American Thrills: "Blue Collar"
Neckscars: "The Condor Swoop"
Nightmares For A Week: :"Main Street Market"
Nightmares For A Week: "Staff of RA"
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Hemlock"
Nightmares For A Week: 'Celebrations'
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Arrows"
Pouzza Fest 8 mini interviews (part 2)