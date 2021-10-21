Rise Against announce live EP, release song

Rise Against have announced that they will be releasing a live EP. The EP is called Nowhere Sessions and features covers of "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival and "Hybrid Moments" by The Misfits along with live versions of songs from their new album. The EP will be out November 12. The band have also released the live version of "Talking To Ourselves" and have announced a handful of European dates. Rise Against released Nowhere Generation earlier this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Nowhere Sessions Traklist
1. Talking To Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)
2. Broken Dreams, Inc (Nowhere Sessions)
3. Fortunate Son (Nowhere Sessions)
4. Nowhere Generation (Nowhere Sessions)
5. Hybrid Moments (Nowhere Sessions)
6. Savior (Nowhere Sessions)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 08, 2022
|Prague Summer Festival
|Prague, CZ
|Jun 14, 2022
|Budapest Park Open Air
|Budapest, HU
|Jun 15, 2022
|Torwar
|Warsaw, PL
|Jun 24, 2022
|OLT Rivierenhof
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 27, 2022
|Circolo Magnolia
|Milan, IT