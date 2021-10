1 hour ago by Em Moore

Every Time I Die have released a video for their song "Thing With Feathers". The video was directed by Brandon Dermer. The song features Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra and is off their new album Radical that is out now via Epitaph Records. Every Time I Die will be touring the US this November and December and will be touring North America with Underoath in 2022 and the UK with The Bronx in 2022. Check out the video below.