Classics of Love play show, might change name

On Friday, Classics of Love played a house show in the LA area. The band has not played a show in a number of years and it is their first show since the release of World of Burning Hate [EP] in 2020

. The lineup was the "new" version of the band which includes Jesse Michaels, Sharif Dumani (Alice Bag, Sex Stains, Exploding flowers) on guitar and bass and Peter John Fontes (Los Nauticals, Surf Fronts) on drums.

On that note, via social media, Michaels stated that he is planning to play more shows with the band. However, he also stated that he plans on changing the name of the band out of respect to the original lineup of the band, which included Michaels playing with The Hard Girls.