Brooklyn based punks Tired Radio premiered a music video for "Monsters" through The Bad Copy. The single is off of their four way split release with American Thrills, Neckscars and Nightmares For A Week.The split is out now through Wiretap Records, Sell The Heart Records, Rat Terror Records and Engineer Records.
Previous StoryTours: American Nightmare announce East Coast and West Coast tour
Next StoryTours: Listen to the new song by Gentlemen's Crow!
Tired Radio: "Monsters"
American Thrills: "Blue Collar"
Neckscars: "The Condor Swoop"
Nightmares For A Week: :"Main Street Market"
Nightmares For A Week: "Staff of RA"
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Hemlock"
Nightmares For A Week: 'Celebrations'
Nightmares For A Week: "Celebrations"
Nightmares For A Week: "Arrows"