Comeback Kid announce new album, release video

Comeback Kid have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Heavy Steps. The album will be out January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Kevin Keegan. The band will be touring the US with No Warning in December, touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.