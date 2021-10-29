Listen to Punknews Podcast #565!

Episode #565 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode the Trackkeeper is back after seven years to terrorize Hallie, Em, and John with puns! Between Trackkeeper appearances they talk about the upcoming New Year's Eve show in Philly with Colleen Green, Joe Jack Talcum, Crazy and the Brains, and Froggy (read more about it here!), Classics of Love playing shows and possibly changing their name, Surfbort's new Halloween video, and Units and Green Day releasing live albums. Songs by Pussy Gillette, Every Time I Die, and Green Day are played. Listen to the new episode below!