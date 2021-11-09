Pup have released two new songs. The songs are called "Waiting" and "Kill Something" and are out now digitally. "Waiting" features guest vocals from Kathryn of NOBRO. The band have also announced tour dates for 2022. Pinkshift, Cloud Nothings, and Sheer Mag will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 12. Pup will be touring with Billy Talent and NOBRO this February. Pup released their EP This Place Sucks Ass in 2020 and their last album was Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.