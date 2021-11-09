Pup release two new songs, announce 2022 tour

Pup
by Tours

Pup have released two new songs. The songs are called "Waiting" and "Kill Something" and are out now digitally. "Waiting" features guest vocals from Kathryn of NOBRO. The band have also announced tour dates for 2022. Pinkshift, Cloud Nothings, and Sheer Mag will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 12. Pup will be touring with Billy Talent and NOBRO this February. Pup released their EP This Place Sucks Ass in 2020 and their last album was Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 01, 2022Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
Apr 02, 2022Newport Music HallColumbus, OH (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
Apr 03, 2022Riviera TheatreChicago, IL (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
Apr 05, 2022The FillmoreMinneapolis, MN (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
Apr 09, 2022Capital BallroomVictoria, BC (w/Pinkshift)
Apr 10, 2022Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA (w/Pinkshift)
Apr 11, 2022Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
Apr 16, 2022The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
Apr 24, 2022The Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
Apr 27, 2022Granada TheaterDallas, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
Apr 28, 2022House of BluesHouston, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
Apr 29, 2022Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustin, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 01, 2022Shaky Knees Music FestivalAtlanta, GA
May 03, 2022The Orange PeelAsheville, NC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 04, 2022The RitzRaleigh, NC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 05, 2022The NationalRichmond, VA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 06, 2022Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 07, 2022The Fillmore Silver SpringWashington, DC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 09, 2022Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 10, 2022House of BluesBoston, MA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 11, 2022Terminal 5New York, NY (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 13, 2022MTelusMontreal, QC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
May 14, 2022HistoryToronto, ON (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)