Pup have released two new songs. The songs are called "Waiting" and "Kill Something" and are out now digitally. "Waiting" features guest vocals from Kathryn of NOBRO. The band have also announced tour dates for 2022. Pinkshift, Cloud Nothings, and Sheer Mag will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 12. Pup will be touring with Billy Talent and NOBRO this February. Pup released their EP This Place Sucks Ass in 2020 and their last album was Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 01, 2022
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
|Apr 02, 2022
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
|Apr 03, 2022
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
|Apr 05, 2022
|The Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Pinkshift and Cloud Nothings)
|Apr 09, 2022
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC (w/Pinkshift)
|Apr 10, 2022
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA (w/Pinkshift)
|Apr 11, 2022
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|Apr 16, 2022
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|Apr 24, 2022
|The Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|Apr 27, 2022
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|Apr 28, 2022
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|Apr 29, 2022
|Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin, TX (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 01, 2022
|Shaky Knees Music Festival
|Atlanta, GA
|May 03, 2022
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 04, 2022
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 05, 2022
|The National
|Richmond, VA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 06, 2022
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 07, 2022
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Washington, DC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 09, 2022
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 10, 2022
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 11, 2022
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 13, 2022
|MTelus
|Montreal, QC (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)
|May 14, 2022
|History
|Toronto, ON (w/Pinkshift and Sheer Mag)