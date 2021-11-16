Bad Religion cancel two performances due to COVID exposure, AK3 and War On Women to perform

Bad Religion have announced that they are cancelling their performances in Saint Paul (November 16) and Saint Louis (November 17) after a member of their crew was exposed to COVID-19. Alkaline Trio and War On Women will still be performing on those dates as scheduled. A statement released by the band reads in part,

"Unfortunately, we have had a Covid exposure within our touring entrourage. We are cancelling our performances in Saint Paul and Saint Louis out of an abundance of caution. We will return to the tour once we have received the all-clear. … We apologize for any inconvenience and will return to the saintly cities of Paul and Louis as soon as possible. Until then, stay safe and take care of each other."

The tour began in October and will run until the end of November. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. See their statement in full below.