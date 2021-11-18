Austin, Texas based music festival Oblivion Access Festival has announced their 2022 lineup. Carcass, Youth of Today, Converge, Cave In, Metz, DRAIN, Vile Creature, Judiciary and Portrayal Of Guilt are among the bands that have been announced. Oblivion Access Festival will take place May 12-15, 2022 at a variety of venues in the Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin. Check out the lineup in full below.
Oblivion Access Festival 2022 lineup
Blonde Redhead
Carcass
The Locust
Youth of Today
Xiu Xiu
Autopsy
Converge
William Basinski
Zola Jesus
Lil Ugly Mane
A Place to Bury Strangers
Cave In
Armand Hammer and The Alchemist
Melt-Banana
Andy Scott
METZ
Vio-lence
Windhand
Coven
Despise You
Liturgy
Show Me The Body
Mike
Black Dice
Prurient
A Collaboration Between Uniform and The Body
Anika
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Kool Keith
Cough
JK Flesh
Thou
Bastard Noise
Blood Incantation
Devil Master
True Widow
Primitive Man
Mizmor
Debit
Acid Witch
Uniform
Spotlights
Fury
Ringworm
Hell
Boan
Akai Solo
Drain
Deaf Club
Yellow Eyes
Candy
Troller
Vermin Womb
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
Blackwater Holylight
Judiciary
Outer Heaven
Immortal Bird
Portrayal of Guilt
Midwife
Ulthar
Vile Creature
Aarom Dilloway
Many Blessings
Sub Oslo
Grivo
Chirstworm
Glassing
Sore Dream
Saintpeeler
Blank Hellscape
Private Service
Bridle
Shitbagv
Wolfie Warship