Oblivion Access Festival announces 2022 lineup
Austin, Texas based music festival Oblivion Access Festival has announced their 2022 lineup. Carcass, Youth of Today, Converge, Cave In, Metz, DRAIN, Vile Creature, Judiciary and Portrayal Of Guilt are among the bands that have been announced. Oblivion Access Festival will take place May 12-15, 2022 at a variety of venues in the Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin. Check out the lineup in full below.

Blonde Redhead

Carcass

The Locust

Youth of Today

Xiu Xiu

Autopsy

Converge

William Basinski

Zola Jesus

Lil Ugly Mane

A Place to Bury Strangers

Cave In

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist

Melt-Banana

Andy Scott

METZ

Vio-lence

Windhand

Coven

Despise You

Liturgy

Show Me The Body

Mike

Black Dice

Prurient

A Collaboration Between Uniform and The Body

Anika

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Kool Keith

Cough

JK Flesh

Thou

Bastard Noise

Blood Incantation

Devil Master

True Widow

Primitive Man

Mizmor

Debit

Acid Witch

Uniform

Spotlights

Fury

Ringworm

Hell

Boan

Akai Solo

Drain

Deaf Club

Yellow Eyes

Candy

Troller

Vermin Womb

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Blackwater Holylight

Judiciary

Outer Heaven

Immortal Bird

Portrayal of Guilt

Midwife

Ulthar

Vile Creature

Aarom Dilloway

Many Blessings

Sub Oslo

Grivo

Chirstworm

Glassing

Sore Dream

Saintpeeler

Blank Hellscape

Private Service

Bridle

Shitbagv

Wolfie Warship