Laura Jane Grace/Lande Hekt/Mobina Galore (Canada)

Laura Jane Grace
by Tours

Laura Jane Grace has announced Canadian tour dates for March 2022. Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. Laura Jane Grace released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 03, 2022Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Mar 05, 2022Le NationalMontreal, QC
Mar 06, 2022Bronson CentreOttawa, ON
Mar 08, 2022Stage 44Oshawa, ON
Mar 09, 2022The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Mar 11, 2022Maxwell'sWaterloo, ON
Mar 12, 2022BridgeworksHamilton, ON
Mar 13, 2022London Music HallLondon, ON
Mar 14, 2022Place Des ArtsGreater Sudbury, ON
Mar 16, 2022Park Theatre and LoungeWinnipeg, MB
Mar 18, 2022Cooks Event CentreSaskatoon, SK
Mar 19, 2022Commonwealth Bar and StageCalgary, AB
Mar 20, 2022Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Mar 22, 2022Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Mar 23, 2022McPherson PlayhouseVictoria, BC