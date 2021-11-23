Laura Jane Grace has announced Canadian tour dates for March 2022. Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. Laura Jane Grace released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 03, 2022
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Mar 05, 2022
|Le National
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 06, 2022
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Mar 08, 2022
|Stage 44
|Oshawa, ON
|Mar 09, 2022
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 11, 2022
|Maxwell's
|Waterloo, ON
|Mar 12, 2022
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|Mar 13, 2022
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Mar 14, 2022
|Place Des Arts
|Greater Sudbury, ON
|Mar 16, 2022
|Park Theatre and Lounge
|Winnipeg, MB
|Mar 18, 2022
|Cooks Event Centre
|Saskatoon, SK
|Mar 19, 2022
|Commonwealth Bar and Stage
|Calgary, AB
|Mar 20, 2022
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Mar 22, 2022
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 23, 2022
|McPherson Playhouse
|Victoria, BC