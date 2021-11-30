UK based 2000trees Festival has announced more bands to their 2022 lineup. Turnstile, The Chats, Can't Swim, Nervus, Worriers, Fresh, Ithaca, Witch Fever, Knocked Loose, and Cherym are among the bands announced. This lineup joins the previously announced first and second waves. 2000trees will take place July 6-9, 2022 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire. See the list of new additions below.
2000trees Festival 2022 Third Wave Lineup
Turnstile
Can't Swim
Airways
Phoxgaw
Together Pangea
God Damn
Lady Bird
Never Not Nothing
Fangclub
The Luka State Cassels
Witch Fever
Delaire the Liar
Gnarlah
Swim School
Worriers
Nervus
Ian Miles
Intechnicolour
Superlove
Bleack Soul
Grief Ritual
The Ooozes
Sapphire Blue
Marisa and The Moths
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Roam
VRGNMRYS
Slothrust
Hara
Lucia and The Best Boys
Chapter and Verse
Chastity
Ditz
Fresh
Ithaca
Heriot
S.T. Manville
Tokky Horror
Creature
Panic Shack
Raiders
The Winter Passing
Tom Jenkins
Wych Elm
The Chats
Knocked Loose
Mclusky
Tigercub
Ginger Wildheart
John
Kid Kapichi
Dream Nails
False Advertising
Blood Command
CLT DRP
Zand
Leeched
Avalanche Party
Bent Knee
Halflives
Higher Power
Rews
Hotel Lux
Cherym
New Pagans
Gatherers
Libralibra
Pulled Apart by Horses
Johnny Foreigner
Black Foxxes
Plam Reader
Jim Lockey and The Solemn Sun
Dave McPherson
Holiday Oscar
Non Cano
Heartwork
George Gadd
Andy Oliveri