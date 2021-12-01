The Wonder Years have announced a tour for February and March. They will be playing their albums The Upsides (2010) and Suburbia I’ve Given You All and Now I’m Nothing (2011) in full each night. Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, and Save Face will be opening. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. The Wonder Years will be touring this December and last released their album Sister Cities in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|FEB 05, 2022
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|FEB 06, 2022
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|FEB 08, 2022
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|FEB 09, 2022
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|FEB 10, 2022
|1720™
|Los Angeles, CA
|FEB 11, 2022
|The Observatory - Santa Ana
|Santa Ana, CA
|FEB 12, 2022
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|FEB 13, 2022
|The Nile Theatre
|Mesa, AZ
|FEB 15, 2022
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|FEB 16, 2022
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|FEB 18, 2022
|South Side Music Hall
|Dallas, TX
|FEB 19, 2022
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|FEB 20, 2022
|RISE ROOFTOP
|Houston, TX
|FEB 22, 2022
|The Ritz Ybor
|Tampa, FL
|FEB 23, 2022
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|FEB 24, 2022
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|FEB 25, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|FEB 26, 2022
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN
|FEB 28, 2022
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|MAR 01, 2022
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|MAR 02, 2022
|Skyway Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN
|MAR 04, 2022
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|MAR 05, 2022
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|MAR 06, 2022
|Piere's
|Fort Wayne, IN
|MAR 07, 2022
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|MAR 08, 2022
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|MAR 10, 2022
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|MAR 11, 2022
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|MAR 12, 2022
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|MAR 13, 2022
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD
|MAR 15, 2022
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|MAR 16, 2022
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|MAR 17, 2022
|Anthology
|Rochester, NY
|MAR 18, 2022
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|MAR 19, 2022
|Algonquin Commons Theatre
|Ottawa, ON
|MAR 21, 2022
|Webster Theater
|Hartford, CT
|MAR 22, 2022
|House Of Blues Boston
|Boston, MA
|MAR 24, 2022
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|MAR 25, 2022
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA