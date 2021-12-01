The Wonder Years announce 2022 'The Upsides' and 'Suburbia I've Given You All…' tour dates

The Wonder Years have announced a tour for February and March. They will be playing their albums The Upsides (2010) and Suburbia I’ve Given You All and Now I’m Nothing (2011) in full each night. Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, and Save Face will be opening. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. The Wonder Years will be touring this December and last released their album Sister Cities in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
FEB 05, 2022McMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
FEB 06, 2022The ShowboxSeattle, WA
FEB 08, 2022Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA
FEB 09, 2022The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
FEB 10, 20221720™Los Angeles, CA
FEB 11, 2022The Observatory - Santa AnaSanta Ana, CA
FEB 12, 2022The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
FEB 13, 2022The Nile TheatreMesa, AZ
FEB 15, 2022The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT
FEB 16, 2022Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
FEB 18, 2022South Side Music HallDallas, TX
FEB 19, 2022Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX
FEB 20, 2022RISE ROOFTOPHouston, TX
FEB 22, 2022The Ritz YborTampa, FL
FEB 23, 2022UnderbellyJacksonville, FL
FEB 24, 2022House of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, FL
FEB 25, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
FEB 26, 2022Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TN
FEB 28, 2022Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
MAR 01, 2022Granada TheaterLawrence, KS
MAR 02, 2022Skyway TheatreMinneapolis, MN
MAR 04, 2022Concord Music HallChicago, IL
MAR 05, 2022Concord Music HallChicago, IL
MAR 06, 2022Piere'sFort Wayne, IN
MAR 07, 2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
MAR 08, 2022Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
MAR 10, 2022House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH
MAR 11, 2022Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
MAR 12, 2022Canal ClubRichmond, VA
MAR 13, 2022Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD
MAR 15, 2022Webster HallNew York, NY
MAR 16, 2022Webster HallNew York, NY
MAR 17, 2022AnthologyRochester, NY
MAR 18, 2022Rum RunnersLondon, ON
MAR 19, 2022Algonquin Commons TheatreOttawa, ON
MAR 21, 2022Webster TheaterHartford, CT
MAR 22, 2022House Of Blues BostonBoston, MA
MAR 24, 2022The Fillmore PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA
MAR 25, 2022The Fillmore PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA