Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Menzingers have announced North American dates for 2022. Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer will be playing support on all dates. Hot Water Music will be joining them on their Canadian dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 01
|TBA
|Rochester, NY
|Apr 02
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Apr 03
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 06
|The Athenaeum Theatre
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 07
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 08
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 09
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON (w/Hot Water Music)
|Apr 10
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 13
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB (w/Hot Water Music)
|Apr 14
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB (w/Hot Water Music)
|Apr 16
|The Vogue
|Vancouver, BC (w/Hot Water Music)
|Apr 17
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 19
|TBA
|Portland, OR
|Apr 21
|TBA
|Berkeley, CA
|Apr 22
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 23
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 24
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Apr 25
|The Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, CA
|Apr 28
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Apr 29
|TBA
|Austin, TX
|Apr 30
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|May 03
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO
|May 05
|The Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|May 06
|The Masquerade-Heaven
|Atlanta, GA
|May 07
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|May 08
|TBA
|Tampa, FL
|May 10
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|May 11
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 12
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 13
|House of Blues Boston
|Boston, MA
|May 14
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA