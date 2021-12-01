The Menzingers announce North American tour

The Menzingers
The Menzingers have announced North American dates for 2022. Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer will be playing support on all dates. Hot Water Music will be joining them on their Canadian dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.

Apr 01TBARochester, NY
Apr 02Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Apr 03Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Apr 06The Athenaeum TheatreColumbus, OH
Apr 07Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Apr 08Magic StickDetroit, MI
Apr 09Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON (w/Hot Water Music)
Apr 10Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Apr 13Union HallEdmonton, AB (w/Hot Water Music)
Apr 14The Palace TheatreCalgary, AB (w/Hot Water Music)
Apr 16The VogueVancouver, BC (w/Hot Water Music)
Apr 17El CorazonSeattle, WA
Apr 19TBAPortland, OR
Apr 21TBABerkeley, CA
Apr 22The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Apr 23The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Apr 24The Glass HousePomona, CA
Apr 25The Crescent BallroomPhoenix, CA
Apr 28Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Apr 29TBAAustin, TX
Apr 30TreesDallas, TX
May 03Gothic TheatreDenver, CO
May 05The Basement EastNashville, TN
May 06The Masquerade-HeavenAtlanta, GA
May 07The BeachamOrlando, FL
May 08TBATampa, FL
May 10Black CatWashington, DC
May 11WarsawBrooklyn, NY
May 12WarsawBrooklyn, NY
May 13House of Blues BostonBoston, MA
May 14Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA