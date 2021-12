, Posted by Tours 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Menzingers have announced North American dates for 2022. Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer will be playing support on all dates. Hot Water Music will be joining them on their Canadian dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.