Hot Water Music has announced Canadian tour dates for April 2022. They will be playing with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer (who recently announced their North American tour together) on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel The Void on March 18, 2022 and will be touring the US and Europe in 2022. The band released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the dates below.