Hot Water Music announce Canadian shows
Hot Water Music has announced Canadian tour dates for April 2022. They will be playing with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer (who recently announced their North American tour together) on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel The Void on March 18, 2022 and will be touring the US and Europe in 2022. The band released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON (w/The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer)
Apr 10London Music HallLondon, ON
Apr 12Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Apr 13Union HallEdmonton, AB (w/The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer)
Apr 14The Palace TheatreCalgary, AB (w/The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer)
Apr 15Capital BallroomVictoria, BC
Apr 16The VogueVancouver, BC (w/The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer)