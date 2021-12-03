Every Time I Die, Scowl, Drug Church, more added to Outbreak Fest 2022

by Festivals & Events

Outbreak Fest has announced more bands for 2022. Every Time I Die has been added as the final headliner joining previously announced Turnstile and Knocked Loose. Touché Amoré, Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Drug Church, Scowl, and Witch Fever are among the new bands announced. The initial lineup was announced earlier this year. Outbreak Fest will take place June 24-26 at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, UK. Check out the list of new additions below.

Outbreak Fest 2022 New Additions

Every Time I Die

Touche Amore

Movements

Angel Du$t

Drug Church

Mannequin Pussy

Puppy

Witch Fever

Slow Crush

The Flex

Soft Kill

Choir Boy

Chastity

Dead Heat

Scowl

Stick to Your Guns (Thursday Pre-show)

Counterparts (Thursday Pre-show)

Your Demise

Rotting Out

Xibalba

Last Witness

SeeYouSpaceCowboy (Thursday Pre-show)

Gods Hate

Hawser