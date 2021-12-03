Outbreak Fest has announced more bands for 2022. Every Time I Die has been added as the final headliner joining previously announced Turnstile and Knocked Loose. Touché Amoré, Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Drug Church, Scowl, and Witch Fever are among the new bands announced. The initial lineup was announced earlier this year. Outbreak Fest will take place June 24-26 at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, UK. Check out the list of new additions below.
Outbreak Fest 2022 New Additions
Every Time I Die
Touche Amore
Movements
Angel Du$t
Drug Church
Mannequin Pussy
Puppy
Witch Fever
Slow Crush
The Flex
Soft Kill
Choir Boy
Chastity
Dead Heat
Scowl
Stick to Your Guns (Thursday Pre-show)
Counterparts (Thursday Pre-show)
Your Demise
Rotting Out
Xibalba
Last Witness
SeeYouSpaceCowboy (Thursday Pre-show)
Gods Hate
Hawser