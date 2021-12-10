Napalm Death announce mini-album, release new song

by Em Moore
Napalm Death have announced that they will be releasing a new mini-LP. It is called Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes and will be out February 11 via Century Media. The mini-album features eight songs including a SLAB! cover and a Bad Brains cover. The band have also released a new song called "Narcissus". Napalm Death released Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes Tracklist
Narcissus
Resentment Always Simmers
By Proxy
People Pie [SLAB! cover]
Man Bites Dogged
Slaver Through a Repeat Performance
Don't Need It [Bad Brains cover]
Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)