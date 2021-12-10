Napalm Death announce mini-album, release new song

Napalm Death have announced that they will be releasing a new mini-LP. It is called Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes and will be out February 11 via Century Media. The mini-album features eight songs including a SLAB! cover and a Bad Brains cover. The band have also released a new song called "Narcissus". Napalm Death released Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.