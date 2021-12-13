Brakrock 2022 Lineup

Descendents

Circle Jerks

TBA

Sick of It All

The Bouncing Souls

Comeback Kid

Mad Caddies

DRI

No Fun At All

Strung Out

H20

Zebrahead

The Adolescents

Voodoo Glow Skulls

The Real McKenzies

Get Dead

Authority Zero

A Wilhelm Scream

The Flatliners

Jaya The Cat

Useless ID

Belvedere

Red City Radio

DFL

The Last Gang

Adrenalized

MakeWar

Direct Hit!

Love Equals Death

Western Addiction

Little Teeth

FOD

Chaser

The Drowns

Toxic Shock

The Venomous Pinks

The Old Wives

March

Altitude

Krang

The Decline

Drunktank

Downway

Hetze

Walt Hamburger