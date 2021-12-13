Belgian music festival Brakrock has announced their lineup for 2022. Descendents, Circle Jerks, The Bouncing Souls, Comeback Kid, Strung Out, DFL, The Last Gang, A Wilhelm Scream, and The Adolescents are among the bands announced. The festival will take place August 5 and 6 in Duffel, Belgium. Check out the lineup in full below.
Brakrock 2022 Lineup
Descendents
Circle Jerks
TBA
Sick of It All
The Bouncing Souls
Comeback Kid
Mad Caddies
DRI
No Fun At All
Strung Out
H20
Zebrahead
The Adolescents
Voodoo Glow Skulls
The Real McKenzies
Get Dead
Authority Zero
A Wilhelm Scream
The Flatliners
Jaya The Cat
Useless ID
Belvedere
Red City Radio
DFL
The Last Gang
Adrenalized
MakeWar
Direct Hit!
Love Equals Death
Western Addiction
Little Teeth
FOD
Chaser
The Drowns
Toxic Shock
The Venomous Pinks
The Old Wives
March
Altitude
Krang
The Decline
Drunktank
Downway
Hetze
Walt Hamburger