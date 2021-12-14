Tesco Vee of Meatmen opens toy shop

If you're a fan of The Meatmen, you know that singer Tesco Vee has been a devoted vintage toy collector for decades. For the apst few years, Tesco has been part of organizing a toy fair/fleas market swap. well, now he is going official. He has opened up Tesco's Toys, the goods of which are mainly sourced from Tesco's own collection. In addition to vintage toys from the 40s-80s, Tesco is selling records, vintage shirts, and all sorts of music memorabilia.

The shop is located inside Thrift Witch in Old Town, Lansing, Michigan. Tesco says he will be there personally on many weekend days. The last Meatmen album was Savage Sagas in 2014.