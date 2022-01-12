Every Time I Die cancel UK tour

Every Time I Die have announced the cancellation of their UK tour with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Sanction. The tour was set to take place in January and February and refunds are available. The band released a statement on their Twitter page that reads in part,



"Due to the ongoing restrictions and financial liability for a tour of this size we have no option but to cancel the UK tour. Our apologies to our UK friends."

Every Time I Die released Radical in 2021. See the statement in full below.