Pennsylvania based singer songwriter Divided Heaven released a new single from his upcoming album. This track is called "Creep" and it features Guise and was produced by Frank Turner. The record is called Oblivion and will be out on February 4th, 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. See below to check out the track.
