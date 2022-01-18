PUP announce new album, share “Robot Writes A Love Song” video

Pup have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND and will be out April 1 via Rise Records/Little Dipper/Cooking Vinyl. They have also released a video for their new single "Robot Writes A Love Song". The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy. Pup will be touring this spring and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist

01) Four Chords

02) Totally Fine

03) Robot Writes A Love Song

04) Matilda

05) Relentless

06) Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

07) Waiting

08) Habits

09) Cutting Off The Corners

10) Grim Reaping

11) Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

12) PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy