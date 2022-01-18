PUP announce new album, share “Robot Writes A Love Song” video

Pup have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND and will be out April 1 via Rise Records/Little Dipper/Cooking Vinyl. They have also released a video for their new single "Robot Writes A Love Song". The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy. Pup will be touring this spring and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.