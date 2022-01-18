PUP announce new album, share “Robot Writes A Love Song” video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Pup have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND and will be out April 1 via Rise Records/Little Dipper/Cooking Vinyl. They have also released a video for their new single "Robot Writes A Love Song". The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy. Pup will be touring this spring and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist
01) Four Chords
02) Totally Fine
03) Robot Writes A Love Song
04) Matilda
05) Relentless
06) Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords
07) Waiting
08) Habits
09) Cutting Off The Corners
10) Grim Reaping
11) Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns
12) PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy