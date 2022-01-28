Listen to Punknews Podcast #578!

by Podcast

Episode #578 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This episode is back to the news with John and Em talking about Taylor Swift being named Record Store Day ambassador, the breakup of Every Time I Die, the upcoming Queers/Dwarves tour, the new single and EP announcement from NOBRO, Christian of Mean Jeans' upcoming solo record, and the re-issue of Circle Jerks's Wild In The Streets. They also discuss the upcoming GWAR album, Hot Water Music's new video, Punk Rock Bowling being postponed, Classics of Love getting a vinyl release, Psywarfare's new live album, Joey Ramone's pre-Ramones band, and much, much more. Listen to the episode below.