Sadly, Tohru "Monamour" Hiroshima of GISM has passed away. GISM vocalist Sakevi Yokoyama posted a simple statement: "RIP Hiroshima." No cause of death was given.

Hiroshima also played in the Randy Uchida Group, Psychi, and other Japanese punk bands. GISM somewhat recently reissued their first LP Detestation [Reissue] in 2020. we send our condolences to Hiroshima's family, friends, and fans.